26 U.S. Colleges and Universities Receive IDEAS Grants to Build Study Abroad Capacity

The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, USA Study Abroad branch, and its implementing partner, World Learning are pleased to announce that 26 U.S. colleges and universities have been awarded 2021 IDEAS (Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students) grants under the Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad. With the support of the IDEAS grants, these institutions will develop and expand study abroad programs around the world that are aligned with U.S. foreign policy goals.

The winning institutions represent public and private institutions from 20 states, including five community colleges and nine minority serving institutions. These U.S. colleges and universities will receive funding and programmatic support to help build and strengthen their capacity to send more American students overseas that fully reflect our country’s diversity. Funded projects will support such activities as developing new international partnerships and programs, training faculty and staff in program development and implementation, creating resources to engage diverse student groups in study abroad and developing virtual exchanges. Once international travel resumes in full, these IDEAS grant recipients will be better equipped to deliver impactful and inclusive study abroad programs around the globe.

Congratulations to the following 26 colleges and universities on their 2021 IDEAS grants: Albright College, PA; Boise State University, ID; Bridgewater State University, MA; Centralia College, WA; College of Staten Island, NY; Drake University, IA; East Carolina University, NC; Fayetteville State University, NC; Florida State College at Jacksonville, FL; Goshen College, IN; Green River College, WA; Juniata College, PA; Loyola University New Orleans, LA; New Jersey City University, NJ; North Central College, IL; Northern Virginia Community College, VA; Prairie View A&M University, TX; Rutgers University-Newark, NJ; Salem State University, MA; Savannah State University, GA; The Ohio State University, OH; University of Arizona, AZ; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, IL; University of Utah, UT; University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI; and Western Kentucky University, KY.

IDEAS grants increase the capacity of accredited U.S. colleges and universities to create, expand, and diversify study abroad programs for U.S. students. In addition to the IDEAS grant competition, the program also offers opportunities for faculty, staff, and administrators at U.S. colleges and universities to participate in a series of free virtual and in-person study abroad capacity building activities. For more information, including details on a free IDEAS webinar series on maximizing study abroad resources during and after the global pandemic, please visit http://www.studyabroadcapacitybuilding.org/ .