Grenada National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish to convey my most heartfelt congratulations on the 50th anniversary of Grenada’s independence.

Over the past 50 years, Grenada has worked hard to achieve its current position as a secure, democratic stalwart upon which other countries in the region and the United States can depend. Whether working together to combat the climate crisis under the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 or to ensure a safe, secure, and prosperous Caribbean region under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, Grenada is a reliable partner with strong democratic values.

As your people celebrate your 50th anniversary, and as you take on the leadership role of Chair of the Caribbean Community this summer, the United States knows Grenada will remain a steadfast friend, with whom we hope to increase our cooperation on our many mutual interests, including regional security, health, entrepreneurship, climate resilience, and energy reform initiatives. This work will ensure Grenada’s continued economic growth and prosperity.