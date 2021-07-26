An official website of the United States government Here's how you know

Republic of Maldives Independence Day

Press Statement

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

July 25, 2021

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I wish July 26th a joyous Independence Day to the Maldivian people.

The partnership between the United States and Maldives has only grown stronger as the years have passed.  Our two countries share a joint commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, multilateralism, and equitable prosperity.  Maldives has proven itself a champion of these values, and through our cooperation we will continue to find new ways to further advance our efforts.  We hope to soon appoint a dedicated Ambassador to Maldives who will serve as the cornerstone of our growing relationship.  We also look forward to working with Maldives as it assumes the Presidency of the United Nations General Assembly this year so that our efforts can be further expanded to the benefit of all nations.  While great challenges remain, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and combatting climate change, through partnerships such as ours we will persevere and emerge as stronger nations.

We look forward to continuing our partnership into the future.

